Florida Adds Another 11,093 COVID-19 Cases

The Florida Department of Health said 11,093 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,571,279.

Sunday's total includes 2,070 confirmed cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state has not had a day with fewer than 10,600 new cases reported in 2021, while the Tampa Bay area has recorded more than 2,000 cases every day since Jan. 4.

In addition, the deaths of 135 people from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide since Saturday.

That brings the statewide death toll to 24,515.

Eleven of those deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including four in Polk County and three in Sarasota County.

While the deaths were recorded Sunday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 143,427 tests Saturday. The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 9.10%.

As of Sunday afternoon, 7,419 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason. That's up 70 from the same time a day earlier.

The greater Tampa Bay region has 1,572 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason, up 19 from Saturday.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Jan. 17):

Positive Tests – 1,571,279

Deaths – 24,515

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,093 | Deaths – 135

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,070 | Deaths – 11

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 143,427 | Positivity Rate – 9.10%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: