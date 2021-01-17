Fla. Attorney General Warns Residents To Be Wary Of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning residents to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccination scams.

Vaccines are free, so if a website asks you for money for an appointment, it is a scam.

If you see something suspicious, check with your county health department for local vaccine distribution guidelines before proceeding.

Look for “https” or a padlock icon in the website name to make sure you are on a secure website.

Be wary of any website where pop-up ads offer a vaccine appointment.

“One of the lessons we are learning from the current health crisis is that scammers are willing to exploit any emergency to swindle consumers. Throughout this crisis, we have been working hard to stop scammers and prevent consumer fraud,” Moody said.

Suspected scams should be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) or by going to

MyFloridaLegal.com.

