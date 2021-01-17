© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fla. Attorney General Warns Residents To Be Wary Of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Brendan Rivers
Published January 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Woman speaks at microphone, gesturing with her hands.
Steve Cannon/Associated Pres
/
FR127919 AP
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, seen speaking at an Oct. 2019 news conference in Tallahassee, is warning people about potential COVID-19 vaccine scams.

Ashley Moody is asking residents, if they see something suspicious when it comes to vaccine distributions, check with your county health department before proceeding.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning residents to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccination scams.

Vaccines are free, so if a website asks you for money for an appointment, it is a scam.

If you see something suspicious, check with your county health department for local vaccine distribution guidelines before proceeding.

Look for “https” or a padlock icon in the website name to make sure you are on a secure website.

Be wary of any website where pop-up ads offer a vaccine appointment.

“One of the lessons we are learning from the current health crisis is that scammers are willing to exploit any emergency to swindle consumers. Throughout this crisis, we have been working hard to stop scammers and prevent consumer fraud,” Moody said.

Suspected scams should be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) or by going to
MyFloridaLegal.com.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit https://news.wjct.org/.

Tags

Health News Floridacoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccineAttorney General Ashley MoodyCOVID-19Coronavirusscams
Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
See stories by Brendan Rivers

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content