Florida Posts More Than 200 COVID-19 Deaths

The deaths of 211 people from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide since Friday.

That brings the statewide death toll to 24,380.

It's the second time in three days the Florida Department of Health reported more than 200 COVID-19 related deaths.

Nineteen of those deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, with Pasco and Pinellas counties posting five and four deaths respectively.

While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

In addition, 12,119 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,560,186.

The state has not had a day with fewer than 10,600 new cases reported in 2021.

Saturday's total includes 2,165 confirmed cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 166,865 tests Friday. The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 8.55% — the lowest rate since Dec. 26.

As of Saturday afternoon, 7,349 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason. That's down 179 from the same time a day earlier, and more than 400 since Thursday.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Jan. 16):

Positive Tests – 1,560,186

Deaths – 24,380

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 12,119 | Deaths – 211

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,165 | Deaths – 10

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 166,865 | Positivity Rate – 8.55%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: