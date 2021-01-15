© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Announces Program To Deliver Coronavirus Vaccines To Senior Communities

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published January 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST
hillsvaccines_hillscty_011521.jpg
Hillsborough County Department of Health
Hillsborough County is expanding its coronavirus vaccine program. It distributed doses at Kings Manor in Tampa on Thursday and plans to add other local senior communities.

It's an effort to get the vaccine in the hands of seniors who are struggling to get to drive-through sites or making reservations.

Hillsborough County is expanding its coronavirus vaccine program and has started to distribute it at local senior communities.

The program began on Thursday at Kings Manor in Tampa.

Hillsborough County has identified 350 senior homes and independent living communities in the area to visit in the coming weeks and expects the list to grow.

The goal is to help residents struggling to get to drive-through sites in the community because of transportation issues or challenges getting a reservation.

“The vaccine is in very short supply,” said Kevin Watler, spokesman with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. “We know that so we don't want to over-promise and under-deliver, so as we work through the process we'll let everybody know where we've been and how many people have received the vaccine through the process.”

Watler said getting to all the locations it’s identified week to week will depend on how much vaccine supplies are available. He urges residents to be patient as the process develops.

The vaccine is currently available to those residents at five distribution sites across the county.

Watler said the county plans to return to each location 3 to 4 weeks after the initial visit to deliver second doses.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
