News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds More Than 87,000 New Coronvirus Cases In 1-Week Period

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published January 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST
1-15 fl dash.png
Florida Department of Health

The rate of people who tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time on Friday dropped to 10.17%, close to the seven-day average of 10.2%.

Florida Department of Health officials said 16,875 people across Florida tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. That adds 87,498 new cases of the virus in the state over the past seven days.

Since Thursday, hospitalizations declined in every Tampa Bay-area county, except Hernando. The number of people hospitalized in Florida for complications related to COVID-19 Friday was 7,528. (To see how local hospitals are managing capacity related to the virus, see this NPR tool.)

In the past week, the state reported 264 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region, and 1,158 deaths statewide, according to state reports. The Florida Department of Health says that the deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

As of Friday, the total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 was 24,169, including 1,158 deaths recorded in the past week.

State Totals (as of Friday, Jan. 15):

  • Positive Tests – 1,548,067 | Deaths – 24,169

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 16,875 | Deaths – 188

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 3,127 | Deaths – 35

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 191,628 | Positivity Rate – 10.17%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 15: 16,875/188
  • Jan. 14: 13,720/222
  • Jan. 13: 13,990/174
  • Jan. 12: 14,896/165
  • Jan. 11: 11,575/159
  • Jan. 10: 12,313/111
  • Jan. 9: 15,445/139
  • Jan. 8: 19,530/194
  • Jan 7: 19,816/170
  • Jan 6: 17,783/132
  • Jan. 5: 15,431/100
  • Jan. 4: 11,256/105
  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
