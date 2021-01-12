© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

14,896 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Florida's Total To 1.5 Million

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published January 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST
Screenshot of the health department's covid dashboard.
Florida Department of Health

The positivity rate in Florida was 10.62 percent on Monday, including people testing positive for the first time.

Florida's 14,896 cases on Tuesday pushed the state past 1.5 million total cases since the outbreak began in March.

The state also reported 165 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, including 59 deaths in the Tampa Bay area. That brought the statewide total to 23,585.

Decreasing hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported in nearly every county across the greater Tampa Bay region on Tuesday.

The exception was Hillsborough County, which had 20 new hospitalizations. There were 64 new hospitalizations statewide.

Polk County saw a large increase in deaths compared to Monday, with 28 new fatalities linked to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health says deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Area hospitals have been managing to keep up with the rise in cases. To look up capacity at your local hospital, check this NPR tool.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Jan. 12):

  • Positive Tests – 1,503,482 |Deaths – 23,585

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 14,896 | Deaths – 165

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 2,590 | Deaths – 59

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 161,444 | Positivity Rate – 10.62%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 12: 14,896/165
  • Jan 11: 11,575/ 159
  • Jan. 10: 12,313/ 111
  • Jan. 9: 15,445/139
  • Jan. 8: 19,530/194
  • Jan 7: 19,816/170
  • Jan 6: 17,783/132
  • Jan. 5: 15,431/100
  • Jan. 4: 11,256/105
  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*
  • Jan. 1: No data reported
  • Dec. 31: 17,192/133
  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller

