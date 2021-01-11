© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa Police Chief Dugan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST
Brian Dugan at the podium
City of Tampa/Facebook

He is self-isolating for the next two weeks but will continue to work from home.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dugan tested positive on Sunday after he said he experienced symptoms including fatigue, headache and chills, according to a news release.

He is currently self-isolating but will continue to work from home for the next two weeks.

"Being a cancer survivor, I am very aware of the need to protect myself to avoid any possible complications that could come with COVID-19,” Dugan said in a news release. "Despite my best efforts to maintain social distance, use a mask, and constantly wash my hands, it is evident that anyone can get COVID-19"

Since testing began last March, 134 members of the Tampa Police Department have tested positive, according to the release.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
