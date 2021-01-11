Tampa Police Chief Dugan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dugan tested positive on Sunday after he said he experienced symptoms including fatigue, headache and chills, according to a news release.

He is currently self-isolating but will continue to work from home for the next two weeks.

"Being a cancer survivor, I am very aware of the need to protect myself to avoid any possible complications that could come with COVID-19,” Dugan said in a news release. "Despite my best efforts to maintain social distance, use a mask, and constantly wash my hands, it is evident that anyone can get COVID-19"

Since testing began last March, 134 members of the Tampa Police Department have tested positive, according to the release.