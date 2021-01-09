© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Reports More Than 1,100 COVID-19 Cases For Fourth Consecutive Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Published January 9, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST
FL Covid-19 Database 1-9-21.PNG
Florida Department of Health

Hernando County recorded a record number of cases: 138. Hillsborough County saw its fourth consecutive day of more than 1,100 new cases.

Florida reported another 15,445 positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday, health officials said.

The Florida Department of Health's daily report brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,464,687.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, Hernando County recorded a record number of cases: 138. Hillsborough County saw its fourth consecutive day of more than 1,100 new cases.

Statewide, there were 139 deaths from COVID -19 since Friday's report. That included 18 people who died in the greater Tampa Bay region.

That brings the total statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to more than 23,150.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Jan. 9):

· Positive Tests – 1,464,697

· Deaths – 23,150

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 15,445 | Deaths – 139

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 3,230 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 162,473 | Positivity Rate – 10.79%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Jan. 9: 15,445/139

· Jan. 8: 19,530/194

· Jan 7: 19,816/170

· Jan 6: 17,783/132

· Jan. 5: 15,431/100

· Jan. 4: 11,256/105

· Jan. 3: 10,603/100

· Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

· Jan. 1: No data reported

· Dec. 31: 17,192/133

· Dec. 30: 13,871/139

· Dec. 29: 12,075/105

· Dec. 28: 8,198/99

· Dec. 27: 7,391/77

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.

Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media, where she oversees a team of reporters covering 13 counties on Florida’s west coast.
