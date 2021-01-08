© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sarasota County Sees Highest Number Of Daily Deaths From COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 8, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST
Covid Friday.png
Florida Department of Health

A record number of new positive cases of coronavirus were reported Friday in Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Hernando counties.

Sarasota County reported a record number of deaths due to complications from COVID-19 Friday.

Twenty-two deaths were reported in Sarasota County since Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health. That tops the previous high of 15 deaths, recorded in August.

Also, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Hernando counties each set daily records for infections Friday.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 46 deaths were reported Friday - a part of the 194 deaths statewide. Those are the highest daily death totals for the region and state since late summer.

Statewide, the virus is tied to 23,011 deaths.

Deaths in the state report may have happened days or weeks earlier, but are only being recorded now.

Also, Florida saw another 19,530 people test positive for the coronavirus Friday. Another 3,635 of those cases were in the greater Tampa Bay region. The total is second only to the record number recorded Thursday.

Statewide, 1,449,252 people have been infected.

State Totals (as of Friday, Jan. 8):

  • Positive Tests – 1,449,252
  • Deaths – 23,011

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 19,530 | Deaths – 194

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 3,635 | Deaths – 46

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 193,644 | Positivity Rate – 11.46%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan 8: 19,530/194
  • Jan 7: 19,816/170
  • Jan 6: 17,783/132
  • Jan. 5: 15,431/100
  • Jan. 4: 11,256/105
  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*
  • Jan. 1: No data reported
  • Dec. 31: 17,192/133
  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139
  • Dec. 29: 12,075/105
  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142*
  • Dec. 25: No data reported

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
