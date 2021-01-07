© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

In Manatee County, Gov. DeSantis Vows More Vaccines To Meet High Senior Demand

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published January 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST
manatee county.jpg
Manatee County Government
Manatee County is currently vaccinating people 65 and older by appointment at a drive-through located at Bennett Park in Bradenton.

Long lines and crashing websites continue to bog down Florida's coronavirus vaccine rollout. Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Bradenton Thursday to talk about vaccine availability.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared at a Manatee County drive-through vaccination site open to residents 65 and older who were able to snag an available vaccine slot.

"Today we're here to highlight the county-run vaccination site at Bennett Park," said DeSantis. "Here what you see is a very well run, very efficient operation."

Across Florida, seniors are finding it difficult to even secure an appointment on the phone or online.

DeSantis said Thursday that he has asked the federal government for more vaccine doses to alleviate the demand, but offered no timeline.

“We're gonna do significantly more shots this week than last week throughout the state as long as we get more supply and so that's the type of momentum that I think we want to continue,” he said. "Our goal is to get it done as quickly as possible."

In response to the problems tied to reservations, Manatee County is implementing a vaccine lottery system. Seniors can pre-register by phone or online. When vaccine doses become available, a randomized list of registered residents will then get an appointment.

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
