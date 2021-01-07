In Manatee County, Gov. DeSantis Vows More Vaccines To Meet High Senior Demand

Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared at a Manatee County drive-through vaccination site open to residents 65 and older who were able to snag an available vaccine slot.

"Today we're here to highlight the county-run vaccination site at Bennett Park," said DeSantis. "Here what you see is a very well run, very efficient operation."

Across Florida, seniors are finding it difficult to even secure an appointment on the phone or online.

DeSantis said Thursday that he has asked the federal government for more vaccine doses to alleviate the demand, but offered no timeline.

“We're gonna do significantly more shots this week than last week throughout the state as long as we get more supply and so that's the type of momentum that I think we want to continue,” he said. "Our goal is to get it done as quickly as possible."

In response to the problems tied to reservations, Manatee County is implementing a vaccine lottery system. Seniors can pre-register by phone or online. When vaccine doses become available, a randomized list of registered residents will then get an appointment.

