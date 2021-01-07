Florida Sets New Single Day High For Coronavirus Cases With 19,816

Florida has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day, with 19,816 on Thursday, health officials said.

The Department of Health's daily report surpassed a single day record set Wednesday of more than 17,783.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, large increases were seen Hillsborough County, which recorded a record 1,317 cases and Pinellas County, which had 725 cases. Both counties each reported eight new deaths from COVID -19.

Statewide, there were 170 deaths since Wednesday's report.

That brings the total statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to more than 22,800. More than 1.4 million people have been infected.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 7):

Positive Tests – 1,429,722

Deaths – 22,817

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 19,816 | Deaths – 170

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 3,751 | Deaths – 27

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 193,251 | Positivity Rate – 11.6%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.