© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Sets New Single Day High For Coronavirus Cases With 19,816

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published January 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST
covidcases010721.JPG
Florida Department of Health

The average number of daily coronavirus cases in Florida is up 45% compared to a week ago, according to an analysis by NPR.

Florida has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day, with 19,816 on Thursday, health officials said.

The Department of Health's daily report surpassed a single day record set Wednesday of more than 17,783.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, large increases were seen Hillsborough County, which recorded a record 1,317 cases and Pinellas County, which had 725 cases. Both counties each reported eight new deaths from COVID -19.

Statewide, there were 170 deaths since Wednesday's report.

That brings the total statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to more than 22,800. More than 1.4 million people have been infected.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 7):

  • Positive Tests – 1,429,722
  • Deaths – 22,817

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 19,816 | Deaths – 170

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 3,751 | Deaths – 27

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 193,251 | Positivity Rate – 11.6%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan 7: 19,816/170
  • Jan 6: 17,783/132
  • Jan. 5: 15,431/100
  • Jan. 4: 11,256/105
  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*
  • Jan. 1: No data reported
  • Dec. 31: 17,192/133
  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139
  • Dec. 29: 12,075/105
  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142*
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus FloridaCoronavirus Tampa Baycoronavirus in Hillsborough Countycoronavirus deaths Tampa BayCOVID-19COVID-19 Tampa BayCOVID-19 FloridaCOVID-19 Pinellas CountyCOVID-19 Hillsborough CountyCOVID-19 Pasco CountyCOVID-19 Deaths
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content