Florida Sets Record For Daily Coronavirus Cases

The state on Wednesday reported that 17,783 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, a record for daily new cases.

According to state data, Florida previously reached a daily record Dec. 31, when it added 17,192 infections.

Wednesday’s report brings the state total of people with coronavirus to 1,409,906.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded the deaths of 132 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report. There have now been 22,647 deaths in the state.

Also, 42 deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 20 in Pinellas County.

The deaths were recorded Wednesday, but may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

As of Wednesday evening, the state said more than 7,303 people were being treated at hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Jan. 6):

· Positive Tests - 1,409,906

· Deaths – 22,647

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 17,783 | Deaths - 132

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 3,517 | Deaths - 42

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 158,325 | Positivity Rate – 12.59%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

· Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

·

· Jan 6: 17,783/132

· Jan. 5: 15,431/100

· Jan. 4: 11,256/105

· Jan. 3: 10,603/100

· Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

· Jan. 1: No data reported

· Dec. 31: 17,192/133

· Dec. 30: 13,871/139

· Dec. 29: 12,075/105

· Dec. 28: 8,198/99

· Dec. 27: 7,391/77

· Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

· Dec. 25: No data reported

· Dec. 24: 13,147/122

· Dec. 23: 11,384/121

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.