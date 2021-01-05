© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 15,431 New Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published January 5, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST
Screenshot of Florida's coronavirus dashboard on Jan 5, 2021.
Florida Department of Health
The days surrounding the New Year's holiday have been some of the worst the state has seen in terms of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

It's one of the highest increases the state has seen, and comes days after the state set records surrounding the New Year's holiday.

Florida reported more than 15,400 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,392,123.

It's among the highest increases the state has seen, following reports of 17,000 more positive tests on Dec. 31 and a two-day increase of more than 31,000 after New Year's.

The Florida Department of Heath also recorded 100 COVID-19-related deaths, including 18 in Polk County, the most the county has seen since August.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 7,342 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up 105 from Monday.

The state has provided 289,773 people with their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far in Florida. Nearly 2,000 have received their second dose as well.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 4):

  • Positive Tests - 1,392,123
  • Deaths – 22,515

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 15,431 | Deaths - 100

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 2,447 | Deaths - 32

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 138,399 | Positivity Rate – 12.74%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 5: 15,431/100
  • Jan. 4: 11,256/105
  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*
  • Jan. 1: No data reported
  • Dec. 31: 17,192/133
  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139
  • Dec. 29: 12,075/105
  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142*
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

