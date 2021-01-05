Florida Reports 15,431 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida reported more than 15,400 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,392,123.

It's among the highest increases the state has seen, following reports of 17,000 more positive tests on Dec. 31 and a two-day increase of more than 31,000 after New Year's.

The Florida Department of Heath also recorded 100 COVID-19-related deaths, including 18 in Polk County, the most the county has seen since August.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 7,342 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up 105 from Monday.

The state has provided 289,773 people with their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far in Florida. Nearly 2,000 have received their second dose as well.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 4):



Positive Tests - 1,392,123

Deaths – 22,515

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 15,431 | Deaths - 100

Greater Tampa Bay Region:



Positive Tests – 2,447 | Deaths - 32

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 138,399 | Positivity Rate – 12.74%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.