How To Register For Coronavirus Vaccines Across Tampa Bay

Coronavirus vaccines are now available for residents 65 and older across the greater Tampa Bay region, while supplies last.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of how to register:

Hillsborough

As of Jan. 8, Hillsborough County was not accepting new appointments for residents 65 and older. Once the county receives more vaccines, appointments can be made online or by calling 888-755-2822 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The county expects new, but limited, vaccine supplies weekly from the state and will make appointments available based on that supply.

Here are the vaccine locations:

North: University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa

University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa South: Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton

Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton East: Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St. in Plant City

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St. in Plant City West: Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa

Visit the Hillsborough County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information.

Pinellas

As of Jan. 8, Pinellas County was not accepting new appointments for residents 65 and older. Once the county receives more vaccines, appointments can be made online or by calling 727-824-6900 and pressing option 4 for assistance. The county expects new, but limited, vaccine supplies weekly from the state and will make appointments available based on that supply.

Here are the vaccine locations:

Clearwater Health Center, 310 N. Myrtle Avenue in Clearwater

Mid-County Health Center, 8175 Ulmerton Road in Largo

St. Petersburg Health Center, 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N. in St. Petersburg

Visit the Pinellas County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information.

Polk

Polk County has activated a COVID-19 vaccine hotline from the Polk County Operations Center. Residents 65 and older can register for a limited number of vaccine appointments scheduled to start Jan. 11 by calling 863-298-7500. The hotline will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once those initial appointments are filled, callers 65 years old and older can be placed on a registration list for a future vaccine appointment, as additional vaccines become available.

Visit the Polk County COVID website for more a registration form, updates and more information.

Sarasota

As of Jan. 8, Sarasota County was not accepting new appointments for residents 65 and older. Once the county receives more vaccines, appointments can be made online.

Visit the Sarasota County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information, or call 941-861-5000.

Manatee

The Department of Health in Manatee County will be offering vaccinations to seniors age 65 and older by appointment only, as supply is available. Registrations are being taken online or by calling 311 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible recipients will be randomly selected from a pool as vaccines become available.

Visit the Manatee County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information.

Pasco

A drive-through vaccination clinic has been set up at Gulf View Square Mall, 9409 U.S. 19 in Port Richey. Vaccines are available by registration only. The county plans to open additional vaccination sites in the coming weeks as it receives more doses.

Visit the Pasco County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information, or call 727-861-5250.

Hernando

As of Jan. 8, Hernando County was not accepting new appointments for residents 65 and older. Once the county receives more vaccines, appointments can be made online.

Visit the Hernando County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information, or call 352-540-6800.

Also, 11 Publix locations across the county are part of a pilot program in the state that are now administering the vaccine.

