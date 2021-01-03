© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
State Reports 10,603 Coronavirus Cases on Sunday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa - Health News Florida
Published January 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST
Coronavirus dashboard from the Florida Department of Health
Florida Department of Health

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 2,294 cases and 29 deaths on Sunday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida climbed by 10,603 on Sunday, according to the state’s report.

That brought the statewide total to 1,365,436. The state also reported 100 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 22,310.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 2,294 cases and 29 deaths on Sunday.

The state received the results from 96,345 tests on Saturday. Of those tested for the first time, 12.43% were positive.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Jan. 3):

  • Positive Tests - 1,365,436
  • Deaths – 22,310

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 10,603| Deaths - 100

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 2,294| Deaths - 29

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 96,345| Positivity Rate – 12.43%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*
  • Jan. 1: No data reported
  • Dec. 31: 17,192/133
  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139
  • Dec. 29: 12,075/105
  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142*
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Julio Ochoa - Health News Florida

