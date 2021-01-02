Florida Records 31,518 Coronavirus Cases Over Past Two Days

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida over the past two days climbed by 31,518, the state reported on Saturday.

The report includes two days of data because the state did not release a report on New Year’s Day.

Still, the average of more than 15,000 cases per day is among the highest since the outbreak began and comes just two days after the state reported a record number of cases (17,192) on Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s combined total to 1,354,833.

Saturday’s report includes 6,488 cases in the Tampa Bay area, including 2,354 in Hillsborough and 1,335 in Pinellas.

The state also reported a two-day death total from complications due to COVID-19 of 220 people, bringing the overall total to 22,210.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 110,060 tests Friday. Of those tested for the first time, 10.13% were positive.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Jan. 2):



Positive Tests - 1,354,833

Deaths – 22,210

Daily Changes (2-Day Totals):



State: Positive Tests – 31,518| Deaths - 220

Greater Tampa Bay Region (2-Day Totals):



Positive Tests – 6,488| Deaths - 31

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 110,060| Positivity Rate – 10.13%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76

Dec. 21: 11,015/115

Dec. 20: 8,401/97

Dec. 19: 11,682/74

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.