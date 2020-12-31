New Daily Highs Of COVID-19 Cases Posted Statewide, Locally

Florida wrapped up 2020 with new daily highs in COVID-19 cases posted statewide as well as across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Since Wednesday's report, 17,192 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to over 1,323,315.

It's the most cases reported by the Florida Department of Health in a single day.

Thursday's total includes 3,290 people in the greater Tampa Bay region — also a single-day high for the region.

Pinellas County (732 new cases), Polk (637), and Pasco (330) also posted new single-day highs. Polk had just posted a new high of 513 a day earlier.

In addition, the deaths of 133 people from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide since Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 21,990.

Thursday's total includes 30 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region — 11 in Manatee County.

While the deaths were recorded Thursday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 166,439 tests Wednesday. The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 11.57%.

As of Thursday afternoon, 6,363 people statewide are being hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason. That's up 65 from the same time a day earlier, and more than 700 since Dec. 24.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Dec. 31):

Positive Tests – 1,323,315

Deaths – 21,990

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 17,192| Deaths – 133

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 3,290 | Deaths – 30

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 166,439 | Positivity Rate – 11.57%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76

Dec. 21: 11,015/115

Dec. 20: 8,401/97

Dec. 19: 11,682/74

Dec. 18: 13,000/96

* - Dec. 26 includes information from a day earlier, when the Florida Dept. of Health did not release figures because of the Christmas holiday.