Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pinellas Prepares For More COVID-19 Vaccinations

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published December 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST
Close-up of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine vials
Pinellas County Department of Health
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are prepared for distribution in Pinellas County on Dec. 16, 2020.

Pinellas County officials say they will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people ages 65 and older starting January 5th.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 or older.

Officials announced Wednesday that they will launch their effort Tuesday, January 5th. They also expect to put their reservation system for the vaccines online at noon Monday.

According to a press release, they "will provide information on how to reserve a time at a designated vaccination location once those details become available."

Pinellas health officials say they've immunized more than 12,300 people in the county so far — residents and staff in the county's 68 skilled nursing facilities, along with Fire Rescue / EMS staff and other healthcare professionals.

They're also set to offer a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those scheduled to receive it beginning next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made people 65 and over a priority for vaccinations after residents and staff in the state's assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

covid-19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
