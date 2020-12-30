Florida's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Declines

Florida's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases has returned to something closer to its previous levels.

More than 180,000 tests were administered statewide Tuesday — about 53,000 more than the daily average for the previous two weeks — with 8.72% testing positive for the first time.

The state saw a new high rate of 22.75% Tuesday. Florida Department of Health officials said that was due to the fact that the state administered around half the tests on Monday that it had been averaging because of holiday-related closures of testing sites.

Since Tuesday's report, 13,871 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to over 1,306,123.

It's the most cases reported in a single day since 13,965 were reported on July 16.

Wednesday's total includes 2,380 people in the greater Tampa Bay region.

In addition, the deaths of 139 people from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide since Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 21,857. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since Oct. 15.

Wednesday's total includes 33 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region.

While the deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 30):

Positive Tests – 1,306,123

Deaths – 21,857

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 13,871 | Deaths – 139

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,380 | Deaths – 33

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 180,183 | Positivity Rate – 8.72%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76

Dec. 21: 11,015/115

Dec. 20: 8,401/97

Dec. 19: 11,682/74

Dec. 18: 13,000/96

Dec. 17: 13,148/104

* - Dec. 26 includes information from a day earlier, when the Florida Dept. of Health did not release figures because of the Christmas holiday.