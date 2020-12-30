© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Declines

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published December 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
Since Tuesday's report, 13,871 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to over 1,306,123.

Since Tuesday's report, 13,871 people tested positive for the coronavirus — the most cases reported in a single day since July 16. But the positivity rate fell to 8.72% because of a large number of tests.

Florida's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases has returned to something closer to its previous levels.

More than 180,000 tests were administered statewide Tuesday — about 53,000 more than the daily average for the previous two weeks — with 8.72% testing positive for the first time.

The state saw a new high rate of 22.75% Tuesday. Florida Department of Health officials said that was due to the fact that the state administered around half the tests on Monday that it had been averaging because of holiday-related closures of testing sites.

It's the most cases reported in a single day since 13,965 were reported on July 16.

Wednesday's total includes 2,380 people in the greater Tampa Bay region.

In addition, the deaths of 139 people from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide since Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 21,857. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since Oct. 15.

Wednesday's total includes 33 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region.

While the deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 30):

  • Positive Tests – 1,306,123
  • Deaths – 21,857

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 13,871 | Deaths – 139

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 2,380 | Deaths – 33

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 180,183 | Positivity Rate – 8.72%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139
  • Dec. 29: 12,075/105
  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142*
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104

* - Dec. 26 includes information from a day earlier, when the Florida Dept. of Health did not release figures because of the Christmas holiday.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
