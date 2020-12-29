© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

More Than 122,000 Receive Vaccinations

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The News Service of Florida
Published December 29, 2020 at 10:11 AM EST
A nurse in blue scrubs puts a band-aid over the injection site for a young man in a black and white striped shirt.
Robert Denty/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The state initially focused on front-line health care workers and nursing-home residents, but others will soon get vaccinations.

More than 122,000 Floridians received COVID-19 vaccinations during the first two weeks that the long-awaited shots were available, according to numbers posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website.

Through Sunday, 122,881 people had been vaccinated, as the state initially focused efforts on front-line health care workers and nursing-home residents.

A Pfizer vaccine became available Dec. 14, with a Moderna vaccine becoming available last week. Through Sunday, 73,540 vaccinations, or nearly 60 percent, had been administered to women.

About 76,000 vaccinations had been administered to people from ages 35 to 64.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccine
The News Service of Florida

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content