© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Moody Warns Of Scams Tied To Stimulus Money

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published December 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST
Ashley Moody.jpg
Florida Office of the Attorney General
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to be cautious when getting calls from contact tracers so that they don't give out

Moody's office offers a resource to help people spot potential scams related to COVID-19 stimulus money.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Monday warned Floridians to be leery of stimulus-related scams, a day after President Donald Trump signed a massive coronavirus relief package.

“Scammers are always looking for new opportunities, and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 makes the pandemic the perfect tool for fraudsters to target victims,” Moody said in a video.

“Another round of stimulus payments may also provide scammers with more ammo to concoct these schemes.”

Moody’s office highlighted on its “Scams at a Glance” webpage tips to spot fraud, with common signs of scams related to COVID-19 and stimulus payments including unsolicited calls or emails; high-pressure tactics or too-good-to-be-true offers; threats of loss if immediate action is not taken; and requests for immediate payment by wire transfer, credit cards, prepaid debit cards or gift cards to expedite stimulus funds or other benefits.

The stimulus package extends two programs from the CARES Act approved earlier this year: the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed people and gig workers and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which adds 11 weeks of jobless benefits for people who have exhausted state benefits.

The package also provides $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. It offers forgivable loans for small businesses and direct payments to households of $600 per adult and child.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusEconomic Stimulus
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content