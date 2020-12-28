© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Reports Percent Positivity Rate Over 11% For First Time Since August

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published December 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST
12-28 fl dash.png
Florida Department of Health

While new coronavirus cases continued to dip under 10,000 a day statewide, the percent positivity rate shot up to its highest in four months.

In its Monday report, the Florida Department of Health reported that of the 84,568 people who tested for the coronavirus for the first time, 11.08% came back positive.

That's the highest positivity rate since 11.89% came back positive on Aug. 12.

The state also reported 8,198 new daily positive tests, bringing the statewide total to 1,280,177.

That total included 1,423 positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 420 in Hillsborough County.

There were 99 deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported across the state, including 23 in the greater Tampa Bay area — seven in Pasco County.

State Totals (as of Monday, Dec. 28):

· Positive Tests - 1,280,177

· Deaths – 21,613

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 8,198 | Deaths - 99

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 1,423 | Deaths - 23

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 84,568 | Positivity Rate – 11.08%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
