Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Residents: Just A Few Days Left To Complete Vaccine Survey

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published December 28, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
screenshot of Hillsborough County's online survey
Hillsborough County
Questions range from whether residents feel safe taking the vaccine to how far they would travel to receive one.

Hillsborough County will use the survey responses to help inform its coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Hillsborough residents interested in filling out the county's survey about coronavirus vaccines only have a few days left to do so.

The county began asking residents for input earlier this month and the survey is available until Dec. 30.

“We really wanted to get information from our residents about their concerns and barriers about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Terri Cordova-Hewitt, Hillsborough’s Division Director of Digital Media.

The survey asks questions about whether residents feel safe taking a vaccine and what kinds of activities they would feel comfortable resuming once immunized.

The county is also looking for more practical information, including where residents would prefer to receive their shots and how far they can travel.

Cordova-Hewitt said answers can help shape outreach efforts and determine locations for public vaccination sites.

She said the five-part survey takes about seven minutes to fill out and includes a short video explaining the basics of how coronavirus vaccines work.

“There are a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine so we want to be able to understand what the concerns are and provide as much information as we have available to us in order for people to make you know the best decisions for themselves and for their loved ones,” said Cordova-Hewitt.

Residents can take the survey online or by texting “vaccine” to 73224 to get it in English, or “vacuna” to get it in Spanish.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
