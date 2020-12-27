© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop In Florida, But Positivity Rate Rises

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published December 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST
covidcases122720.JPG
Florida Department of Health

There were 7,391 new positive cases across the state, but with the highest positivity rate in nearly two weeks.

After a string of positive daily coronavirus cases above 10,000, Florida saw a dip in the number of cases on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate, however, topped 9% for the first time in nearly two weeks.

In its Sunday report, the Florida Department of Health reported 7,391 new daily positive tests, bringing the statewide total to 1,271,979.

The state reported 17,042 cases on Saturday; however, that was a two-day total as the state did not provide data on Christmas Day.

Prior to that, the state topped 10,000 daily cases for four consecutive days.

That total included 1,267 positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 388 in Hillsborough County.

There were 77 deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported across the state, including 12 in the greater Tampa Bay area — nine in Pinellas County.

Of the 84,667 who tested for the first time, 9.69% came back positive. That's the highest positivity rate since 9.83% came back positive on Dec. 14.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Dec. 27):

  • Positive Tests - 1,271,979
  • Deaths – 21,514

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,391| Deaths - 77

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 1,267| Deaths - 12

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 84,667| Positivity Rate – 9.69%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
Carl Lisciandrello

