© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports Two-Day Increase Of 17,042 New Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published December 26, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST
covidcases122620.JPG
Florida Department of Health

The state did not provide data on Christmas Day.

Florida has surpassed 1.25 million positive coronavirus cases.

In its Saturday report, the Florida Department of Health reported a two-day total of 17,042 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,264,588.

The state did not provide data on Christmas Day.

The greater Tampa Bay region had a two-day total of 3,546 new cases on Saturday, including 1,120 in Hillsborough County and 797 in Pinellas.

Since Thursday, the state also reported 142 additional deaths, including 27 in the greater Tampa Bay area. That total includes 11 in Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 85,777 tests Friday. Of those tested for the first time, 8% were positive.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Dec. 26):

  • Positive Tests - 1,264,588
  • Deaths – 21,437

Daily Changes (2-Day Totals):

  • State: Positive Tests – 17,042| Deaths - 142

Greater Tampa Bay Region (2-Day Totals):

  • Positive Tests – 3,546| Deaths - 27

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 85,777| Positivity Rate – 8.00%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus Testingcoronavirus deathsCoronavirus FloridaCoronavirus Tampa Baycoronavirus in Hillsborough CountyCoronavirus Pinellas CountyCoronavirus Pasco CountyCoronavirus Hernando CountyCOVID-19COVID-19 Tampa BayCOVID-19 FloridaCOVID-19 Pinellas CountyCOVID-19 Hillsborough CountyCOVID-19 Pasco CountyCOVID-19 Deaths
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content