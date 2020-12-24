© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Nearly 500 People Hospitalized For Coronavirus In Hillsborough County Thursday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST
Florida Department of Health

Almost 500 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 863 people were hospitalized in the county since Wednesday, when 365 people were reported in the hospital for the coronavirus.

That’s by far the biggest increase in the greater Tampa Bay area, which reported an additional 493 people were hospitalized on Thursday.

In Sarasota County, 22 people were reported killed by the virus since Wednesday. In the greater Tampa Bay area, 42 deaths were reported on Thursday.

While the deaths were recorded Thursday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Statewide, the health department reported 1,247,546 people have tested positive since records were first kept in March. More than 21,000 people have been killed in Florida by the virus.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 187,535 tests Thursday. Of those tested for the first time, 7.84% were positive.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Dec. 24):

  • Positive Tests - 1,247,546
  • Deaths – 21,295

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 13,147 | Deaths - 122

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 2,718| Deaths - 42

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 187,535 | Positivity Rate – 7.84%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122
  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121
  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
