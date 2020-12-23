Hospitalizations In Florida Due To COVID-19 Drop Slightly But Remain Over 5,000

The Florida Department of Health said 11,384 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,234,399.

Tuesday’s total also includes 1,912 people in the Tampa Bay area.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported 5,588 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

It's the ninth straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide, but it's down by 45 from the same time Tuesday.

Statewide, the COVID-19 related deaths of 121 people were recorded since Tuesday's report, bringing Florida's overall death toll to 21,173.

That includes the deaths of 26 people in the greater Tampa Bay region recorded since Tuesday's report.

Hillsborough County stands at 1,046 deaths, while 1,007 people have died in Pinellas County.

While the deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 147,060 tests Tuesday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.62% were positive.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 23):

Positive Tests - 1,234,399

Deaths – 21,173

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,384 | Deaths - 121

Positive Tests – 11,384 | Deaths - 121 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,912| Deaths - 26

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 147,060 | Positivity Rate – 8.62%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 23: 11,384/121