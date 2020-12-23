Florida Teachers Plead To Governor For Inclusion In Next Round Of Vaccinations

As state testing sites close Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday, Florida teachers are demanding they become a higher priority for vaccinations.

Fox 13 reported that the Florida Education Association sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis pleading for inclusion in the second phase of vaccine rollouts.

School Board Member @KarenPerezTampa, a healthcare provider, received her COVID-19 vaccine today. Superintendent @AddisonGDavis and the Board sent a letter to the governor asking to give educators priority for the new vaccine. pic.twitter.com/9tlXmN7VIU — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) December 23, 2020

Tuesday, DeSantis said 3 million seniors ages 70 and older will be vaccinated next, before essential workers like teachers and grocery store employees. That contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommendation that people 75 and older and essential workers come next.

RELATED CONTENT: DeSantis Wants Elderly Vaccinated Next, Despite Federal Recommendations

States were given leeway in determining who gets the vaccine and when.

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal told Fox 13: "On one hand, he’s saying fling open the school doors and on the other, he’s not providing adequate safety measures.”

"That means those rooms that are small and already don’t have space and adequate social distancing will be more crowded," Doromal said. "So, we were looking forward to teachers getting a vaccine, especially those with (Americans with Disabilities Act) accommodations and their health is at risk or a family member’s health is at risk."

Media reports show that Florida may still be a month or two away from the start of Phase 2 vaccinations. The state continues to vaccinate frontline workers at hospitals, and those in long-term care facilities.

