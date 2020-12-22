© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Two Tampa Bay Counties Now Report 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published December 22, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST
screenshot of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard showing 1,223,015 cases in the state.
Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health said 10,434 people statewide tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday’s report, bringing the total to 1,223,015.

The Florida Department of Health said 10,434 people statewide tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday’s report, including 1,786 people in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas County hit 1,000 Tuesday with one more death recorded since Monday’s report.

Pinellas joins Hillsborough as the only two counties in the greater Tampa Bay region with a thousand or more deaths. Hillsborough County stands at 1,038 deaths.

The hardest hit counties in southeast Florida — Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach — have also recorded more than 1,000 deaths.

The deaths of 19 people were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including eight in Polk County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, 76 people died since Monday’s report, bringing the death overall death toll to 21,052.

While the deaths were recorded Tuesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health said 10,434 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday’s report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,223,015.

Tuesday’s total also includes 1,786 people in the Tampa Bay area.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported 5,633 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

It's the eighth straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide. It's also up by 121 from the same time Monday. The number of people hospitalized in the greater Tampa Bay region for COVID-19 was up 44 to 1,250.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 133,229 tests Monday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.78% were positive.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Dec. 22):

  • Positive Tests - 1,223,015
  • Deaths – 21,052

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 10,434 | Deaths - 76
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,786| Deaths - 19

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 133,229 | Positivity Rate – 8.78%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 22: 10,434/ 76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135
  • Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 Deathscoronavirus deaths
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content