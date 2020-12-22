Two Tampa Bay Counties Now Report 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas County hit 1,000 Tuesday with one more death recorded since Monday’s report.

Pinellas joins Hillsborough as the only two counties in the greater Tampa Bay region with a thousand or more deaths. Hillsborough County stands at 1,038 deaths.

The hardest hit counties in southeast Florida — Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach — have also recorded more than 1,000 deaths.

The deaths of 19 people were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including eight in Polk County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, 76 people died since Monday’s report, bringing the death overall death toll to 21,052.

While the deaths were recorded Tuesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health said 10,434 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday’s report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,223,015.

Tuesday’s total also includes 1,786 people in the Tampa Bay area.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported 5,633 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

It's the eighth straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide. It's also up by 121 from the same time Monday. The number of people hospitalized in the greater Tampa Bay region for COVID-19 was up 44 to 1,250.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 133,229 tests Monday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.78% were positive.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Dec. 22):

Positive Tests - 1,223,015

Deaths – 21,052

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,434 | Deaths - 76

Positive Tests – 10,434 | Deaths - 76 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,786| Deaths - 19

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 133,229 | Positivity Rate – 8.78%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: