Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 1,000 People In Pinellas County

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas County is approaching one thousand. With two deaths recorded since Sunday's report, the county's death toll is at 999.

The deaths of 21 people were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, 115 people died since Sunday's report, bringing the death overall death toll to 20,976.

While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health said 11,015 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,212,581.

Monday's total also includes 2,342 people in the Tampa Bay area.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the state reported 5,512 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

It's the seventh straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide. It's also up by 277 from the same time Sunday. The number of people hospitalized in the greater Tampa Bay region for COVID-19 was up 69 to 1,206.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 145,728 tests Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.45% were positive. That is up from 7.91% on Saturday.

Positive Tests - 1,212,581

Deaths - 20,976

State: Positive Tests – 11,015 | Deaths - 115

Tests Received – 145,728 | Positivity Rate – 8.45%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

