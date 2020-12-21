© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 1,000 People In Pinellas County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 21, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health said 11,015 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,212,581.

The Florida Department of Health said 11,015 people statewide tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, including 2,342 people in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas County is approaching one thousand. With two deaths recorded since Sunday's report, the county's death toll is at 999.

The deaths of 21 people were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, 115 people died since Sunday's report, bringing the death overall death toll to 20,976.

While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Monday's total also includes 2,342 people in the Tampa Bay area.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the state reported 5,512 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

It's the seventh straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide. It's also up by 277 from the same time Sunday. The number of people hospitalized in the greater Tampa Bay region for COVID-19 was up 69 to 1,206.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 145,728 tests Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.45% were positive. That is up from 7.91% on Saturday.

State Totals (as of Monday, Dec. 21):

  • Positive Tests - 1,212,581
  • Deaths - 20,976

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 11,015 | Deaths - 115
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,342| Deaths - 21

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 145,728 | Positivity Rate – 8.45%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135
  • Dec. 9: 9,592/89
  • Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Health News FloridaCOVID-19coronavirus testingcoronavirus deathsCOVID-19 Deaths
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
