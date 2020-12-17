© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Here Are The Florida Hospitals Set To Receive The Moderna Vaccine Next Week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published December 17, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST
the campus of Moffitt Cancer Center
Moffitt Cancer Center

Pending FDA approval, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 Florida hospitals next week.

Florida could soon receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said the vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations across 43 counties that did not receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine is pending Friday’s expected Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Several locations across the greater Tampa Bay region are scheduled to receive the vaccine, including:

  • Bayfront Health St. Petersburg
  • H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital

Here’s a complete list, as provided by DeSantis' office:

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
