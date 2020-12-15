State Reports Highest Daily Coronavirus Positivity Rate In A Month

Less than two weeks before Christmas, the rate of people who tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time in Florida climbed to 9.64% on Tuesday.

That's the highest it’s been in a month. Two months ago, it was holding steady at about 5%.

Florida and other states use the rate of people who have tested positive for the virus for the first time as one of several indicators of how prevalent the virus is in the state.

The state also reported on Tuesday the deaths of 94 people due to complications from COVID-19.

The state's death toll now stands at 20,365, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The nationwide death toll crossed 300,000 people Monday as the distribution of millions of doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine began.

Fifteen deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region on Tuesday. The deaths of seven people were recorded in Polk County.

While the deaths were reported Tuesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Since Monday’s report, another 9,411 people tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the state total to 1,143,794.

Tuesday’s total included more than 1,730 positive test results in the greater Tampa Bay region.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Dec. 15):

Positive Tests – 1,143,794

Deaths – 20,365

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 9,411 | Deaths - 94

Positive Tests – 9,411 | Deaths - 94 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,730 | Deaths - 15

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 111,955 tests | Positivity Rate – 9.64%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):