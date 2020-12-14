© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bay Region Posts Most COVID-19 Deaths In A Day Since October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 14, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
More than 8,400 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the state total to more than 1.13 million cases.

The deaths of 39 people in the greater Tampa Bay area from complications related to COVID-19 were recorded on Monday. That's the largest daily death toll since Oct. 15.

The number of deaths from complications related to COVID-19 in Florida continues to climb, as the deaths of 138 people were recorded since Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health reports the state's official death toll now stands at 20,271.

The nationwide death toll crossed 300,000 people Monday as the distribution of millions of doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine began.

Thirty-nine deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region. That's the most in one day since Oct. 15th. The deaths of 13 people were recorded in both Sarasota and Hillsborough counties.

While the deaths were reported Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Since Sunday's report, another 8,452 people tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the state total to 1,134,383.

Monday's total included more than 1,654 positive test results in the greater Tampa Bay region.

State Totals (as of Monday, Dec. 14):

  • Positive Tests – 1,134,383
  • Deaths – 20,271

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 8,452 | Deaths - 138
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,654 | Deaths - 39

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 114,942 tests | Positivity Rate – 8.34%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135
  • Dec. 9: 9,592/89
  • Dec. 8: 7,985/98
  • Dec. 7: 7,711/106
  • Dec. 6: 8,436/96
  • Dec. 5: 10,431/91
  • Dec. 4: 10,177/124
  • Dec. 3: 10,870/100
  • Dec. 2: 9,994/96
  • Dec. 1: 8,847/82

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
