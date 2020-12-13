© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds Nearly 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Published December 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST
12-13-20 FL Covid 19 Dashboard.PNG
Florida Department of Health

Across Florida, 4,687 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. That's up 188 from just one day earlier.

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported that 8,958 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, including 1,614 more people in the Tampa Bay region.

This brings Florida's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,125,931 cases.

Florida also recorded 84 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Saturday. Of that, 15 were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The statewide death toll now stands at 20,133 people.

The deaths recorded Sunday may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The greater Tampa Bay region saw an increase of 45 people hospitalized to 967.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Dec. 13):

  • Positive Tests – 1,125,931
  • Deaths – 20,133

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 8,958 | Deaths - 84
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,614 | Deaths - 15

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 129,340 tests | Positivity Rate – 7.89%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135
  • Dec. 9: 9,592/89
  • Dec. 8: 7,985/98
  • Dec. 7: 7,711/106
  • Dec. 6: 8,436/96
  • Dec. 5: 10,431/91
  • Dec. 4: 10,177/124
  • Dec. 3: 10,870/100
  • Dec. 2: 9,994/96
  • Dec. 1: 8,847/82
  • Nov. 30: 6,658/98

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):

Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media
