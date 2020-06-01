© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Half of Florida COVID-19 Deaths Linked To Long-Term Care

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published June 1, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT
Elderly woman sitting in wheelchair
istock

In a stark reminder of the toll of COVID-19 on seniors and their caregivers, slightly more than half of the reported deaths of Floridians from the disease are now linked to long-term care facilities, state figures show.

Florida topped the 50 percent threshold in numbers released Saturday by the state Department of Health. A report released Sunday showed 2,451 deaths of Florida residents from COVID-19, with 1,230 involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

The numbers of deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities from COVID-19 have increased at a far faster rate in recent weeks than deaths in the broader population. On April 30, for example, the state reported 1,268 overall deaths of Florida residents, with 423 --- or 33.4 percent --- involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

The respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous to seniors and people with underlying health conditions, which generally describes most people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

To put a finer point on how the disease has disproportionately affected seniors, 34.6 percent of the overall reported deaths of Florida residents have involved people 85 or older, numbers released Sunday show. Similarly, 63.8 percent involve people 75 or older, while 85 percent involve people 65 or older.

People under 55, by comparison, account for 5.8 percent of the overall deaths.

State officials have taken a series of steps to try to combat the spread of the disease in long-term care facilities, including shutting off the buildings to visitors and ramping up testing. During an appearance Friday in Palm Beach County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state’s “primary focus” in testing is staff members and residents of long-term care facilities, as it tries to curb potential outbreaks before they can spread.

“The reason why you have more risk there is, one, because you have (a) more elderly population (who) mostly have underlying existing health conditions. But then you also have an environment where the virus can spread rapidly. Close quarters, you have a lot of contact,” DeSantis said. “And so if you have a staff member introduce it, asymptomatic, it can spread quickly. So we’ve got to keep doing this and do the periodic testing of staff, testing the residents, because that’s really the best way that we can help save lives.”

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which lead the state in overall COVID-19 cases, also have the most deaths linked to long-term care facilities, with a total of 591 --- 48 percent of the long-term care deaths.

But the disease has caused deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state, including in rural counties such as Suwannee County, which has had 18 long-term care deaths, and Hendry County, which has had 13.

In all, 18 counties have reported more than 10 deaths linked to long-term care facilities, Sunday’s Department of Health report shows.

Tags

Health News Floridanursing homes
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content