Florida Reports 650 Coronavirus Deaths At Nursing Homes

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
Florida is reporting that more than 650 patients have died from the coronavirus at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The state Department of Health released figures late Friday showing that 656 patients and eight employees have died at Florida facilities. That's almost 40% of the state's 1,669 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

One facility near St. Petersburg has had 23 deaths with 13 others in Florida reporting at least 10.

People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are particularly endangered by the disease, making nursing homes especially vulnerable to outbreaks.

The state now has more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

