© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sarasota Doctor In Self-Quarantine After Treating Coronavirus Patient

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published March 4, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST
hospital sign and hospital building
Kerry Sheridan/WUSF
A Manatee County man in his 60s tested positive for coronavirus infection over the weekend.

A prominent Sarasota infectious disease doctor has placed himself in self-quarantine at home after he treated a Manatee County man with coronavirus last week, officials said Wednesday.

Dr. Manuel Gordillo evaluated the man last Thursday at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, one of several hospitals in the area where he provides consultations, a spokeswoman for Sarasota Memorial Hospital said.

Gordillo serves as medical director for Sarasota Memorial’s Infection Prevention and Control team. He has been isolating himself at home since the patient tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“Dr. Gordillo received official notice of his quarantine status from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (March 3), but has been self-quarantined as a precaution since receiving news last weekend that the patient’s preliminary test came back positive. It was confirmed Monday by the CDC,” said the statement from spokeswoman Kim Savage.

“He has no symptoms and said there is no risk to others that he may have come into contact with on Friday or Saturday.”

READ MORE: WUSF's Coverage of COVID-19 and Coronavirus

The doctor will remain in self-quarantine through March 12, which is the duration of the virus’ incubation period, Savage added.

manuel_gordillo.jpg
Credit Credit: Sarasota Infectious Disease Associates
/
Credit: Sarasota Infectious Disease Associates
Dr. Manuel Gordillo has no symptoms, and is in self-isolation until March 12 as a precaution.

Until then, he plans to continue working from home.

Gordillo is “among the healthcare providers who are self-quarantined at home following a positive case of COVID-19 at Doctors Hospital last week,” added the statement from Savage.

Asked for further comment, she said she did not know how many other health providers are in self-quarantine after coming in contact with the Manatee County resident, who is in his 60s and had no apparent history of travel.

It’s unclear how the man contracted the novel coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health has not responded to WUSF’s requests for comment.

According to the Sarasota Military Academy, one parent who encountered the patient in her professional capacity at Doctors Hospital is in self-quarantine, along with her son, a student at the academy.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital sent out about a dozen tests for coronavirus infection, or COVID-19, this week, to a lab in Tampa. Savage said the results should be in by Thursday.

Tags

Health News FloridaCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content