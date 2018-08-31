© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Publix Recalls Ground Chuck Products Amid E. Coli Scare

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published August 31, 2018 at 9:56 AM EDT
PublixLogo_0.png
Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets is recalling ground chuck products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The grocery chain says the potentially contaminated beef was sold June 25 through July 31 in several Florida counties and were in a variety of products including various burgers with ground chuck, meatballs, meatloaf, sliders and stuffed peppers.

The store urged customers to check their freezers for these products and said they are working with federal officials to identify the supplier that may have provided the contaminated meat.

The meat was sold in the following counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

Ground chuck currently for sale should be considered safe.

Tags

Health News FloridaPublix
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content