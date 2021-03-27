Gina Jordan
Gina Jordan is the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football.
Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter:
@hearyourthought
The legislature voted to add a string of opt out provisions to any COVID-19 mandates that have created confusion and uncertainty for facilities that must abide by federal rules.
Physicians and other health professionals issued a call Monday — hours before a special session in Tallahassee — for Florida lawmakers to reject any bans on COVID-19 mask and vaccines mandates.
The Florida Retirement System (FRS) until recently was led by a man who helped make the system a model for states around the country. Ash Williams managed a range of state investments, including the Hurricane Catastrophe Fund and money for local governments
This includes its biggest grant ever: $30 million from NOAA.
The office shows students how to think critically in their majors — and in the world.
Outgoing FSU President John Thrasher shared his thought as he prepares to retire after seven years at the helm.
This week, a judge struck down another legal challenge over how much water Georgia can get from the Chattahoochee River. The water fight waged by Florida and Alabama against Georgia has been going on for years.
An estimated 48 million people in the U-S are providing in-home care to an adult loved one — 3 million of those caregivers live in Florida. AARP says a new study demonstrates the need to support family caregivers with financial assistance.
Governor Ron DeSantis is calling on the federal government to ensure the transfer of undocumented immigrants to the custody of ICE -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- once they’ve completed their prison sentences.
As of April 5th, everyone age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida.