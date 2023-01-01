Gabriella Pinos

As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.

I began my career at FIU's student newspaper, PantherNOW. I worked my way up to opinion director before graduating in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in communication.

Since then, I've also worked as a social media producer and video editor. In 2021, I became a writer for WSVN 7News in Miami, eventually becoming one of the station's associate producers.

After living in South Florida my whole life, I decided to move to Tampa in 2023. Now, I continue to serve Floridians at WUSF.

I'm also the proud child of Ecuadorian immigrants.