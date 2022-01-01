Gabriella Paul

I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.

I got my start in radio at WUFT in Gainesville, where I worked as a digital producer and taught digital production at the University of Florida. Also my alma mater, I graduated from UF with a degree in journalism and a minor in history. While there, I spent many hours in the archives and was later asked to co-author a presidential task force report on the university’s founding and racial legacies.

Outside of the newsroom (and the archives), you can find me exploring the nearest wildlife trail, beach or brewery. I grew up playing tennis, golf and beach volleyball. But I love trying new things, which right now looks like learning salsa and kickboxing.

I joined the team in June of 2022 and returned to my hometown of Tampa, where I report on a growing list of issues that working people face today: rent spikes, stagnant wages, food and job insecurity, and systemic inequities.

My goal is to invite members of the community who are living paycheck to paycheck to drive my reporting. It matters to me that my coverage resonates with those living these experiences.