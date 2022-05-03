What are your favorite Tampa Bay roadside attractions? Florida Matters wants to hear from you

Tampa Bay is known as a holiday destination for its white sand beaches and calm waters, access to outdoor recreation and historical sites.

This summer, Florida Matters is taking a trip off the beaten path for a closer look at some of the hidden gems that tourists may not know about. And we’d love to hear from you.

What are some of your go-to roadside attractions and favorite staycation standbys in the greater Tampa Bay region?

Where do you take visitors to give them a glimpse of the "real Florida?"

