Florida Matters

What are your favorite Tampa Bay roadside attractions? Florida Matters wants to hear from you

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Matthew Peddie
Published May 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
A woman dressed as a mermaid floats in water at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park Twitter
/
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park Twitter
One of the mermaids of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. The state park's mermaids performed their first show back in 1947 and have been one of the more Florida roadside attractions since then.

Tampa Bay is known as a holiday destination for its white sand beaches and calm waters, access to outdoor recreation and historical sites.

This summer, Florida Matters is taking a trip off the beaten path for a closer look at some of the hidden gems that tourists may not know about. And we’d love to hear from you.

What are some of your go-to roadside attractions and favorite staycation standbys in the greater Tampa Bay region?

Where do you take visitors to give them a glimpse of the "real Florida?"

Fill out the form below and we may contact you for a future story

Florida Matters Florida Matters
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
