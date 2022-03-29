Tampa Bay residents share experiences of finding new homes in a pricey market

Housing is becoming harder and harder to afford in the Tampa Bay area. On this week's Florida Matters, we continue our look at housing affordability.

As the region sees explosive growth, residents are dealing with soaring rents. Others are finding it difficult to buy a home.

We’ll hear from Tampa Bay residents sharing their experiences in a tough rental market. Our producer, Dinorah Prevost, spoke with all of them over Zoom.

One of those residents is Emily Lane. Now a Manatee County resident, she was forced to leave her Sarasota apartment. She moved to Bradenton to stay within her tight budget and be closer to her job.

Emily Lane of Bradenton Listen • 3:19

Later on in the show, WUSF’s Bradley George talks with Tom DiFiero, a housing attorney with Bay Area Legal Services. The regional legal aid group operates in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties and helps tenants resolve issues with their landlords, avoid eviction and stay in their homes.

You can listen to all the resident postcards George's conversation with Tom DiFiero by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”