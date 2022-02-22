© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters

Hillsborough County officials revive the Rays’ Ybor City stadium idea

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Steve Newborn
Published February 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
Rays fans holding Keep the Rays in Tampa Bay signs inside the stadium
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF Public Media
Tampa Bay Rays fans show their support for keeping the team in the area during a playoff game in 2021.

A 2018 effort to lure the team there from St. Petersburg stalled and eventually failed over funding disagreements with the county.

This week on Florida Matters, we break down a new proposal to bring the Tampa Bay Rays to Tampa.

Last year, the Tampa Sports Authority commissioned a report to understand how the city could attract the baseball team to Ybor City.

A 2018 effort to lure the team there from St. Petersburg stalled and eventually failed over funding disagreements with Hillsborough County.

To understand what’s different this time, host Steve Newborn speaks with Hillsborough Commissioner Ken Hagan.

Hagan, who has worked on the Rays' stadium issue for the past 12 years, said attempts to launch another round of talks was dampened by COVID-19 lockdowns in early 2020.

But first, Newborn talks with John Romano, a sports columnist with the Tampa Bay Times, about the current delays with Major League Baseball's spring training lockout.

He also asks Romano about St. Pete mayor Ken Welch’s idea to re-evaluate the use of Albert Whitted Airport and whether that 110-acre site could have a different use, such as a new stadium for the Rays.

You can listen to Newborn's conversations with Romano and Hagan by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida Matters Tampa Bay RaysTampa Bay Rays Ybor City StadiumMLB
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there!
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content