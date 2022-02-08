© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Florida Matters breaks down the midway point of Florida's 2022 legislative session

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Steve Newborn
Published February 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
A man is speaking at a podium in front of a crowd of Florida lawmakers during a speech.
Governor's Press Office
/
Governor Ron DeSantis speaking during his 2021 State of the State address.

We hear from a panel of reporters — one based in Tallahassee and the other in the Tampa Bay area — about the most important issues about halfway through the 60-day process.

This week on Florida Matters, we check in on the Florida Legislature as lawmakers reach the midway mark of the 60-day session in Tallahassee.

Among the issues being considered this year, redistricting, abortion, education, voting and pre-emption are the most contentious.

To understand the laundry list of bills that lawmakers are working on, host Steve Newborn brings together two panelists via Zoom. Mary Ellen Klas is the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times' Tallahassee bureau chief and Mitch Perry is Spectrum Bay News 9’s political reporter.

Dinorah Prevost
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
