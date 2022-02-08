Florida Matters breaks down the midway point of Florida's 2022 legislative session

This week on Florida Matters, we check in on the Florida Legislature as lawmakers reach the midway mark of the 60-day session in Tallahassee.

Among the issues being considered this year, redistricting, abortion, education, voting and pre-emption are the most contentious.

To understand the laundry list of bills that lawmakers are working on, host Steve Newborn brings together two panelists via Zoom. Mary Ellen Klas is the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times' Tallahassee bureau chief and Mitch Perry is Spectrum Bay News 9’s political reporter.