Florida Matters recaps the 2022 State of the State address

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Steve Newborn
Published January 12, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST
Host Steve Newborn and political reporter William March discuss the highlights of Gov. Ron DeSantis's speech.

This week, we recap and break down Gov. Ron DeSantis's State of the State address earlier on Tuesday. His speech marks the beginning of this year's 60-day Florida Legislative session.

Host Steve Newborn talks with longtime political jounalist William March about the governor's overall message, his priorities going into the session and his ambitions for re-election later this year.

You can listen to Newborn's conversation with March by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Dinorah Prevost
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
