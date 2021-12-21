© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

We recap COVID-19 across Florida in 2021

By Dinorah Prevost,
Steve Newborn
Published December 21, 2021
Senior citizens wearing masks stand in line on a sidewalk. Some wear jackets, others carry chairs.
Denise Royal / WLRN
/
Seniors in Fort Myers stand in line after waiting overnight in Jan. 2021 for their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Host Steve Newborn discusses the virus and its impact throughout the year with Dr. Kevin Sneed of the USF Taneja College of Pharmacy and Julio Ochoa, editor of Health News Florida.

This week on Florida Matters, we recap the impact of COVID-19 in 2021.

In the past year, we’ve seen many developments. Vaccines became widely available but hesitancy to get them remains. COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies have gained steam. The delta variant of the virus came along in the summer and led to another surge in cases and deaths. Now the omicron variant may be even more transmissible.

For our look back at this year, we hear from Dr. Kevin Sneed, founding dean of the USF Taneja College of Pharmacy, and Julio Ochoa, editor of Health News Florida.

Host Steve Newborn also asks them about how doctors, nurses and the health care industry in general are coping with the ongoing pandemic.

You can listen to Steve’s conversation with Sneed and Ochoa by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

