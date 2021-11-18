As mental health effects of the pandemic linger, a local 211 center still sees high call volumes

On this week's Florida Matters, we're talking about mental health in the time of coronavirus with Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Illness, isolation and job loss are behind some of the stresses leading Tampa Bay residents to call 2-1-1. And even as the pandemic wanes, Reynolds said there are still long-term emotional and economic issues that lead to calls.

Host Steve Newborn and Reynolds also talk about mental health solutions for the holidays and how to prompt a loved one get help.

You can listen to Steve’s conversation with Reynolds by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

