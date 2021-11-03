Food insecurity is still an issue in Tampa Bay, even as the pandemic seems to wane

This week, we take a deeper look at food insecurity - and the growing demand for help in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Host Steve Newborn talks with Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, one of the largest food banks in the region. It provided more than 95 million meals to residents in 10 West Central Florida counties last year.

Later on in the show, Steve talks with Dr. Catherine Campbell, a University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences professor who specializes in community food systems.

Campbell explains that as many Floridians struggled early in the pandemic, the state's food producers and farmers also struggled with the large-scale changes to their harvests and production schedules. She says that's led to more understanding about where Floridians get their food.

