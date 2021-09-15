© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters

Tampa Bay-Based Project Continues The Work Of Highlighting Unearthed Cemeteries

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Bradley George
Published September 15, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT
Two men on a field at King High School use a machine that resembles a lawn mower to use radar to locate coffins.
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF Public Media
Two archaeologists on a field at King High School in Tampa use radar to locate coffins of an unmarked cemetery.

Five University of South Florida professors launched the Black Cemetery Network last June.

On this week’s Florida Matters, we look at the ongoing work of unearthing long-forgotten African American cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area.

In August, an engineering company found evidence of possible graves underneath a parking lot at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

The site was once home to Oaklawn Cemetery, a burial ground used by St. Petersburg's Black community from the early-1900s to mid-1920s.

Researchers and archaeologists across the country have been locating these kinds of sites for years.

Five University of South Florida professors responded by creating the Black Cemetery Network. Launched in June, its purpose is to document and highlight the stories of the nation's unearthed cemeteries and the people buried in them.

Host Bradley George talks with Antoinette Jackson, chair of USF’s Anthropology Department and one of the founders of the Network, and Walter Jennings, a Tampa-based poet who is also part of the project.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversation with Jackson and Jennings by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida MattersTropicana Fieldforgotten cemeteries
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content